Fears horrific tackle may have ended Sundowns player Coetzee's season

The season of Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Rivaldo Coetzee may be over.

Coetzee, who operates as a central defender or in the heart of the midfield, was carried off the field in a stretcher during the second half with what looked like a serious ankle injury during the 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday.

He was on the receiving end of a senseless tackle by Stellenbosch captain Mogamad de Goete after 71 minutes, and Coetzee was seen using crutches on Thursday morning. De Goete was red-carded.

“He is on crutches – I wonder if the guy has apologised because it was career-threatening tackle,” Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said.

“I saw it on TV and he was never worried about the ball but went for the ankle and it is unacceptable. If my player does that I will say the same because it is unsporting behaviour.

“What I know is that when you have a swollen ankle, you can’t take it for a scan. I think there is about a 48-hour period where the swelling must go down and then the scan can be able to penetrate.”

Mosimane said De Goete’s reckless tackle is completely unacceptable.

“It looks like he [Coetzee] hasn’t broken an ankle but it is really bruised. We will hear from the doctors but the ankle is swollen and it is a bit sad. His ankle nearly broke and finished his career,” said Mosimane with a serious face.