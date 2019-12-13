Double wins for EP, WP, Gauteng and Northerns at U17 Week in the Bay

Joshua Stephenson claimed an incredible five for seven as Eastern Province were one of four double winners on the third day of the Momentum Under-17 Boys Week taking place in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

There were also twin wins for Western Province, Gauteng and Northerns as T20 action was the focus for the 16 competing sides.

Stephenson was one of the star performers with his brilliant three-over return helping his team blow away rivals KwaZulu-Natal Inland for just 86 in their opening match of the day.

An unbeaten 41 from Garwin Dampies then helped the tournament hosts soar to a seven-wicket win with just over three overs remaining.

In their second game, fast bowler Stephenson nabbed one for 12 in four overs as EP beat rivals Border by 24 runs.

Batting first, the home side posted 113 for six, but the opposition could only reply with 89 for seven.

Elsewhere on day three, Gauteng slayed Easterns and North West, with Ronan Hermann starring against the latter through a fine 81 off 66 balls (5 fours, 4 sixes) that helped get his side to a strong 137 for four. NW could only reply with 107 for nine, Liam McCarthy taking two for 10 in a 30-run win.

Their other game was a little tighter as 100 for eight played 82 for nine against Easterns.

Amaan Khan was the star of the game with four for nine, but he still ended on the losing end.

Meanwhile, Western Province twice crossed 150 in their two matches. They amassed 183 for five versus Free State thanks to a swashbuckling 83 off 59 balls (8 fours, 4 sixes) thanks to Kai Curran in a 59-run win. Darian Naidoo bagged three for five with the ball.

It was then 151 for eight vs 132 for nine as WP beat Boland by 19 runs - Ethan-John Cunningham top-scoring with 43 and Micheal Levitt impressing with five for 15.

The other team to do a double was Northerns, who edged Limpopo by five runs and also overcame Eastern Cape Invitational by three wickets.

Key for the winners were Conrad Mouton with three for eight in the first game and then Jan Hendrik Coetzer (3/9) and Christiaan du Toit (63 off 49 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes) in the second.

In other action, Ntsika Ngqukumbi (3/8) and Keano Brass (3/10) took three wickets each as EC Invitation demolished Northern Cape by 89 runs. The Kimberley-based side also lost to Limpopo by 36 runs after Gerhard van Zyl stood out with four for 15.

Nicolaas Cohen’s 48 helped FS to a 68-run win over South Western Districts, who also suffered an eight-wicket loss to Boland.

Mpumalanga too were beaten twice, going down by six wickets to Easterns and North West.

Finally, KwaZulu-Natal lost to Border by six wickets and then beat KZNI in their derby clash five wickets.

- Cricket SA