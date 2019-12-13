A biography on Senzo Meyiwa has been published: what you need to know
A biography detailing the life of late Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been published.
Author Soweto Mandlanzi penned the book about the player, who was shot dead at then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus in an alleged botched armed robbery five years ago.
The book is titled Decoding 666_9: The Inexplicable Life of Senzo Meyiwa.
Not an 'average biography'
According to Mandlanzi, the book was not an “average biography”, as he managed to capture the most “riveting, fascinating, absorbing and intense reproduction of Senzo Meyiwa’s actions” in every aspect.
He said his aim was not to make Senzo look like “an angel”, but to capture the truth about his life.
“The history of Senzo is a story of a short-lived success which came as a result of extensive hard work,” said Mandlanzi in an Instagram post.
'Profane territory of wonders'
Mandlanzi said by writing the book he was aware he was stepping into a territory of wonder, but the “pieces of the story of a great African child” had to be told.
“Nonetheless, I know very well that by writing this book I have treaded into a profane territory of wonders, brimming with uncertainties whose planters and keepers are full of an earthly blazing fire and darkness filled with gloom.
“An army of human beings with unusual tempest. But unless one person tries to decode and record down the most complex puzzle of our decade, then the outstanding life and pieces of a story of a great African child will be lost forever and, even worse, they will not be written by an African child,” said Mandlanzi.
'Sam Meyiwa's second-biggest dream'
The book has been released for purchase for R269 and Mandlanzi said it was the late Samuel Meyiwa’s second-biggest dream.
Samuel Meyiwa, Senzo's father, died in July after suffering a second stroke. He was in ill health after a stroke in August 2018.
“Frightening and exciting as it is, this is an amalgam of an unstoppable expedition and Sam Meyiwa’s second-biggest dream. Order now this astounding spiral of events, engrossing yet extremely imaginative from the beginning to the end,” said Mandlanzi.
No Khumalos side of the story
Speaking to Daily Sun, Mandlanzi said the book has two climaxes.
According to Mandlanzi, Kelly Khumalo and her sister, Zandile, refused to be part of the book.
The book contains stories from various people, including Senzo's wife, Mandisa Meyiwa, his family and friends, and the chairperson of Orlando Pirates Irvin Khoza.
Meyiwa family happy
The publication also reported that Senzo's brother, Sfiso Meyiwa, said the family was excited about the book and that proceeds from it will go to the Meyiwa family, including his children and wife. They will also be used to buy a tombstone for Senzo.