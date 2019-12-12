SA U20 coach Mkhalele relishing another shot at Madagascar

SA U20 head coach Helman Mkhalele is looking forward to have another shot at Madagascar after his troops played to a 1-1 draw in the group stages of the Cosafa U20 Championships in Lusaka, Zambia, on Tuesday.

A win against Madagascar on Thursday (kickoff midday) could see Amajita one step closer to achieving their goal of defending their trophy.

Mkhalele replaced Thabo Senong‚ who led the side to the last two Fifa U20 World Cup tournaments‚ but is now in charge of the Lesotho national team.

Former Bafana Bafana star Mkhalele said his players knew how important it was to get a win against Madagascar and had been disappointed when the group game ended in a draw.

“You could see in players’ faces they were so disappointed that they could not win that game.

“But now, presented with the second chance to play against Madagascar, I believe the players are welcoming this challenge,” Mkhalele said.

“Madagascar are a technically disciplined team, physical and they also have good individual players.

“I feel that the challenge they will bring into the game is good for the progress and development of our players.

“It also helps us as the technical team to fine-tune our strategies on how to break them down and also how to stop them, because they are very strong when going forward.

“It’s a healthy challenge that we are looking forward to.”

The national side booked themselves a spot in the semifinals after thrashing Lesotho 4-0 in their last fixture in Group B.

SA topped the pool with seven points, ahead of Madagascar on goal difference.

Speaking about the victory against Lesotho, the former Orlando Pirates midfielder said: “First I would like to congratulate the boys.

“The resiliency they showed was great especially after we played a draw against Madagascar.

“I am proud that they took their chances this time around, because in the game against Madagascar we created chances and we missed a number of them.

“I believe we should have won that game but realising how important it is for us to get a win today the boys responded very well.

“We are happy that we are through to the semifinals.

“This win has made it more realistic that we stand a stronger chance of defending the trophy.”

The second semifinal will be between host nation Zambia and Angola, also on Thursday (1pm).