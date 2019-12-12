Mosimane after Sundowns win questionable penalty: 'If we benefited why not‚ it’s about time'

Fiery Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has fired back at cynics who say the club benefited from a poor refereeing decision and said they can deduct the goal Themba Zwane scored from the penalty spot in the Pretoria side's 3-1 win over Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night.

Zwane’s equaliser in the second half from the spot was one of the major talking points at Loftus as most observers felt that the Bafana Bafana midfielder easily went down inside the box and deceived referee Kulasande Qongqo.

Sundowns were trailing 1-0 with the clock edging to the hour mark when Qongqo pointed to the spot without hesitation after Stellenbosch captain Mogamad de Goete challenged Zwane in the danger area.

“If I benefited you can minus and stay at 2-1‚ it’s up to you‚” he said after the game.

Mosimane has relentlessly criticised match officials since the start of the season and sparked a nationwide public debate after saying that some clubs have benefited from the inconsistencies of the man in the middle.