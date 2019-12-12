MMA fighter Biko chalks up first international victory
Nelson Mandela Bay mixed martial artist Luthando Biko hopes to build on his success after claiming a unanimous points win over Taiki Akiba in their flyweight bout in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday.
And despite his next fight not yet being announced Biko, who is known as “Shorty” to his MMA family at the Port Elizabeth Submission Fighting Academy, is already back in the gym training in preparation...
