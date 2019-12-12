Curran, Brevis, Laycock record big CSA U17 Week hundreds in PE

On a day most onlookers would agree belonged to the batsmen, there were three big centuries on the opening day of the Momentum under-17 Boys Week that took place in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

The 16-team tournament will feature time cricket, 50-over and T20 cricket between 11-15 December.

Wednesday was the first of two rounds of time cricket action and the batsmen made the most of their opportunity to spend an extended time at the crease as Kai Curran notched up a superb ton in Western Province’s victory against South Western Districts.

The other two centuries emanated from the day’s highest-scoring encounter, which saw KwaZulu-Natal Coastal’s Chad Laycock’s triple-figure knock be in vain as Dewald Brevis recorded his own to lead Northerns to a first-innings triumph.

The Central Gauteng Lions claimed a convincing victory on their first innings score against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, while the Eastern Cape Invitational XI dispatched Limpopo by 179 runs in their thrilling contest at the Despatch Cricket Club.

In an exciting Western Cape derby, it was WP who took home the bragging rights and they had their top-order batsman, Curran, to thank after he smashed a 175-ball 150 (16 fours, 3 sixes) to propel his side to 243/8 in their first innings against SWD.

With the ball, the Cape Town-based outfit was just as impressive, with Darian Naidoo walking away with a five-wicket haul for just 13 runs to limit their counterparts to 118/7 by the close of play to earn the victory on their first innings score.

In the contest between Northerns and KZN Coastal, Laycock put on an outstanding display of batting as he punched 20 deliveries to the boundary, including 15 fours and five sixes, on his way to a faster than a run-a-ball 135 (125 balls) to help KZN to a dominant 275 all out.

After losing the toss and being asked to bowl, Northerns showed their prowess with the bat, as they made light work of their opponent’s first innings score, racking up 298/5 after Brevis’ 133 off 150 deliveries (143 fours, 4 fours).

The team from Pretoria were awarded as the victors due to their first innings total.

A powerful Gauteng outfit saw off KZN Inland by their first innings score at Woodridge College’s A-field after posting 257/7 in 72.2 overs in their outing with the bat.

The main protagonists being Simo Potwela (87) and Breidyn Schaper (59), who shared a 57-run stand, and despite Colby Dyer’s return of 3/66 with the ball.

KZN Inland could only manage 91/4 (29 overs) in their reply before the close of play, 166 runs behind their opponents.

The EC Invitational XI won the toss, elected to bat first and posted 227 all out thanks in main to Matthew Schaefer’s (90 off 116 balls; 10 fours, 2 sixes) match-winning innings.

That display with the bat was made even better when Eastern Cape’s Lwando Shoba (4/12) and Tiaan Jacobs (3/7) combined to skittle out Limpopo for 70 in 22.1 overs.

In the teams’ second innings, Eastern Cape declared on 69/3 before they went on to take the required five wickets in Limpopo’s innings to clinch a 179-run, outright victory.

In the other matches during the day’s play, Easterns defeated Northern Cape by 149 runs, while Eastern Province, Free State and Border earned wins thanks to their first innings scores over North West, Boland and Mpumalanga, respectively.

Thursday's fixtures: Gauteng vs Boland (Grey High 1), Free State vs Northerns (Grey High 2), KZN Coastal vs EC Invitational (Woodridge 1), Border vs KZN Inland (Woodridge 2), Mpumalanga vs SWD (Muir College), Western Province vs Eastern Province (Gelvandale), Northern Cape vs Limpopo (Pearson), North West vs Easterns (Motherwell)

