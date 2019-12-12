Captain Jon-Jon Smuts calls for Giant support against Spartans

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants captain Jon-Jon Smuts has issued a rallying cry, calling on fans to fill St George’s Park for the Mzansi Super League playoff against Tshwane Spartans on Friday (5.30pm).



The Giants are aiming to make their first MSL final after finishing just outside the playoff positions in the inaugural event last season...

