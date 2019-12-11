Natia van Heerden strikes gold in pro debut

Bay triathlete Natia van Heerden capped a successful first outing as a professional when she claimed her a maiden title at the popular Race 2 Stanford Triathlon in Hermanus at the weekend.

Featuring a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and 21km half-marathon, the race started in the whale-watching waters of Hermanus, continued through the Hemel and Aarde Valley wine route and ended in the historic, picturesque village of Stanford.

Van Heerden said she knew the race would be taxing but was excited to take on the challenge.

“It was quite a tough race, but we expected that. The swim was really nice, it was quite choppy but I think I had a good swim.

“The bike was really hilly, we did about 1,500m of climbing during the bike leg, so it was quite tough. The first 50km was mostly climbing and then the last 40 was descending with rolling hills.

“We had a lot of headwinds and crosswinds, which made for quite a challenging day,” she said.

“The run course had been changed for this year’s race, I expected a bit more road running, but my shoes were not suitable for trail running at all.

“I got off the bike about a minute behind Magda [Niewoudt] so I had to work hard to catch her. I ran hard and luckily I felt good on the run so I kept chipping away.

“I managed to catch her on the second lap. Once I passed her, I continued to work hard so I could have a strong finish to the race.”

Describing her overall performance, the 2019 Ironman age group world champion said: “I am not too sure what my times were, I think it was about five hours.

“I did not swim with a watch and we also didn’t have any timing chips in this race.

“You cannot really compare this race and the times to any other race because of the race dynamics and varying terrain but it is definitely a bucket list race for any triathlete.

“It’s a hard and slow race but it is a beautiful race and good for people who want to challenge themselves.

“It was a very small field. Magda Niewoudt is one of SA’s top pro athletes. She has been a pro for quite a few years now and I haven’t raced against her since 2015.

“It was really nice to have her there setting the bar for the race and racing her again just gave me the chance to see where I am compared to her.”

Having taken a short break from training after the race, Van Heerden said her preparations for the Ironman 70.3 Buffalo City would continue this week.

“We have seven weeks, so we have a big block of training starting today.

“I know the race in East London will be very tough.

“I am expecting a tough field taking to the start line for that race. So there is a lot of work to be done.”