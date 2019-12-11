Motherwell chess star, 13, mulls moves at African Championship
Motherwell teenage chess star Martha Manto hopes to come back with a gold medal when she represents SA at the African Youth Chess Championship in Namibia.
The championship, which is under the auspices of the African Chess Confederation but organised by the Namibia Chess Federation, will take place at the Windhoek Country Club Resor from December 14-22...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.