Motherwell chess star, 13, mulls moves at African Championship

Motherwell teenage chess star Martha Manto hopes to come back with a gold medal when she represents SA at the African Youth Chess Championship in Namibia.



The championship, which is under the auspices of the African Chess Confederation but organised by the Namibia Chess Federation, will take place at the Windhoek Country Club Resor from December 14-22...

