Victory over Cape Town City was vital for Chippa

Chippa United’s Meshack Maphangule was the shining light in the 1-0 victory over Cape Town City and the midfielder was instrumental in helping the team away from the bottom of the Absa Premiership table.

Ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder Maphangule showed his class as he broke down City’s attacks and also set Chippa up for many chances of their own at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday night.

His brilliant performance did not only help defeat The Citizens, but it also earned him the man-of-the- match accolade for his assist in the winning goal.

Nigerian striker Augustine Kwem’s first-half goal saw the Port Elizabeth-based football club move up five positions on the log.

“We really needed these three points because we were down there, and we needed to get out of the relegation zone before the break,” Maphugule said.

“We are in a safe position now, and we will work hard to get more points.

“I think we have been doing well and playing well since the AmaZulu game.

“Tonight we did not really click that well, but we managed to get the three points anyway.”

The 28-year-old midfielder joined the Chilli Boys at the start of the season, from Orlando Pirates.

He has made 12 appearances for his team so far, and scored two goals.

Chippa’s wave of success kicked off with a 2-0 win against AmaZulu.

The team went on to beat Black Leopards 3-0, and then played to a goalless draw against Baroka.

The Chilli Boys have managed to collect 10 points in four matches and, in doing so, have also kept a clean sheet.

Coach Norman Mapeza’s last match for 2019 before the league breaks for the festive season will be against SuperSport United at home next Saturday.