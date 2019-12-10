SA's top U17 cricketers go head-to-head in Bay

Hundreds of talented cricketers are heading to the Bay for the Momentum National Under-17 Cricket Week from Wednesday to Sunday.

A key part of Cricket SA’s development pipeline, the national weeks provide budding cricketers the chance to shine on a national platform as they continue their journey through the ranks, with the aim of pulling on the green and gold colours at SA U19 level all the way up to the senior team.

The U17 sides will spend five days playing T20, 50-over and time cricket at various venues in Thornhill, Port Elizabeth, Despatch and Uitenhage.

Local organising committee chair Richard Dolley said the Eastern Province players would give a good account of themselves when they welcomed the visitors to the Bay.

“Over the past few years, EP has done very well at the national weeks and we have produced players like Luke Beaufort and TIaan van Vuuren, both of whom are now part of the SA U19 setup,” he said.

“I think for the young players who are part of this week, it is great to know that they can go somewhere with their careers by being part of these cricket programmes,” Dolley said.

He said an EC Invitational side had been brought in to replace Zimbabwe, who pulled out of the competition at the 11th hour.

“The EC Invitational team will be made up of players from the Border, EP and Kei regions.

“Some of them narrowly missed out on making their respective provincial sides, but will now have a second chance to impress.”

CSA youth and tertiary manager Niels Momberg said: “This is a very exciting time of the year for all young cricketers in SA.

“These national weeks are of high importance because it is something that these children have been working towards throughout the year, including through the various school leagues and CSA regional performance centres and hubs around the country.

“It allows them to see how far they’ve come, compared to the other children from the different provinces,” he said.

Though there will be no finals or official winner, Momberg said fixtures on the final two days would be arranged on a strength-vs-strength basis, to test the teams’ competitiveness.

After weeks of trials, selection and regional talent acceleration programmes camps, along with warm-up matches in the build-up to the youth tournaments, the youngsters will be hoping to emulate their predecessors, including Allan Donald, Graeme Smith and Kagiso Rabada, in reaching the heights of the game.

The Western Province and Gauteng sides were traditionally strong at these cricket weeks, but Dolley said this would not deter the home side from playing their own brand of cricket to do the city and region proud.

Eastern Province Squad:

Hlanathi Nceba, Joshua Stephenson, Ashley Murphy, Nicholas Barlow, Liyema Ndyabini, Ruben Wildman, George van Heerden (capt), Asemahle Mbali, Thomas Daniels, Brett Amsterdam, Ziphozihle Ruiters, Ian Baard, Garwin Dampies, Thembalethu Mtya (coach), Zarier Sirkhotte (manager), Odwa Xonxa (assistant coach)

Day One fixtures:

EP v North West (Grey High 1), Border v Mpumalanga (Grey High 2), Gauteng v KZN Inland (Woodridge 1), Free State v Boland (Woodridge 2), Northern Cape v Easterns (Woodridge 3), Western Province v South Western Districts (Pearson High), KZN v Northerns (Muir College), EC Invitation XI v Limpopo (Despatch CC)