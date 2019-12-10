Herald Cycle Tour driven by ECM
There are many reasons to look forward to the year 2020 – one of which is the upcoming Herald Cycle Tour in February.
Not only does the popular Herald Cycle Tour promise to be bigger and better than ever, but both the tour and its official vehicle supporter, Eastern Cape Motor Group, will be celebrating 35 years of existence.
The Herald Cycle Tour 2020, one of the classic cycling events in SA with a distinctly Eastern Cape flavour, is an annual event open to a range of cyclists – from the country’s top professional riders to leisure riders of all ages.
“Eastern Cape Motors North End always looks forward to the exceptionally competitive racing that takes place, along with the phenomenal camaraderie and fellowship on race days," Eastern Cape Motor Group director Stephen Theodosiou said.
The Herald Cycle Tour showcases our wonderful Port Elizabeth city environs, and displays why Port Elizabeth and the Eastern Cape really are the jewels of Southern Africa.”
The Herald Cycle Tour will take place over two weekends – with the Mountain Bike Challenge on February 16 at the Addo Polo Club and the Road Race on February 23 in Port Elizabeth.
As the official vehicle sponsor of The Herald Cycle Tour, Eastern Cape Motors North End is a long-standing partner which, in 2020, will make 26 vehicles available for use leading up to and on race day.
These vehicles will be used as road lead vehicles, for course co-ordination and sweep duties, as well as transporting volunteers, staff and media.
Theodosiou said the vehicles spanned a wide variety of the Ford range – from the top-selling Ranger double Cab to the class-leading Everest, Ecosport, Figo and the Tourneau bus.
“Several of the Double Cabs and Everests will be used in the weeks prior to the race to assist with the event organisation.
"The Eastern Cape Motor Group really values our partnership with the esteemed Herald Cycle Tour – not just because it’s a world-class cycling event held in our beautiful Port Elizabeth, but also because it caters to people of all walks of life, colour, amateur, professional and families.
"Everyone can take part in this phenomenally well-run event at the best venue in South Africa,” Theodosiou said.
The Ford range from Eastern Cape Motors North End will be on display at the Pollok Beach Race Village during the Road Race Challenge, where riders and their supporters will be treated to a view of the iconic new 10-speed Ford Mustang.
A large contingent of the Eastern Cape Motor Group team will also be participating in both the Mountain Bike and Road Race events as riders, while other staff will volunteer during the events.
“We have a very enthusiastic staff team on ‘Top of the Mountain’ at Maitlands that perform admirably at the waterpoint they control,” Theodosiou said.
Race entries close on January 28 2020. For more information or to register, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za