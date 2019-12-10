Herald Cycle Tour driven by ECM

There are many reasons to look forward to the year 2020 – one of which is the upcoming Herald Cycle Tour in February.

Not only does the popular Herald Cycle Tour promise to be bigger and better than ever, but both the tour and its official vehicle supporter, Eastern Cape Motor Group, will be celebrating 35 years of existence.

The Herald Cycle Tour 2020, one of the classic cycling events in SA with a distinctly Eastern Cape flavour, is an annual event open to a range of cyclists – from the country’s top professional riders to leisure riders of all ages.

“Eastern Cape Motors North End always looks forward to the exceptionally competitive racing that takes place, along with the phenomenal camaraderie and fellowship on race days," Eastern Cape Motor Group director Stephen Theodosiou said.

The Herald Cycle Tour showcases our wonderful Port Elizabeth city environs, and displays why Port Elizabeth and the Eastern Cape really are the jewels of Southern Africa.”