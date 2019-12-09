Siviwe Soyizwapi ‘speechless’ after Blitzboks’ success in Dubai

To keep a New Zealand team scoreless in a rugby match is almost impossible; to prevent the All Black Sevens team from scoring in a final even more so.

Yet that was what the Blitzboks did on Saturday in the final of the Emirates Airlines Dubai Sevens, blanking the current Rugby World Cup Sevens and Commonwealth Games gold medallists in their 15-0 win, a defensive effort which left Springbok Sevens captain Siviwe Soyizwapi “almost speechless”.

The winger turned 27 on Saturday and received the best birthday present from his team as they handed the captain his first gold medal in the Dubai Sevens.

“I was saying to my roommate Ruhan [Nel] yesterday [Friday] morning how great it would be if we won the tournament on my birthday,” Soyizwapi said after the team lifted the trophy at the Sevens Stadium.

“And now we did.

“Since that final whistle went, I have been almost speechless, taking in the effort the guys put out there.”

Soyizwapi was clear on why they were crowned champions.

“We kept on improving. Every match we got better and better, and we managed to do things the way we wanted to.

“We played the way we wanted to play.”

With the SA Rugby Sevens Academy team winning the International Invitational tournament in Dubai, it was understandable that Soyizwapi credited the Springbok Sevens programme as a whole.

“We have great depth at the moment and that pushes the guys even more,” he said.

“The Academy side also won their final and there are also several current Blitzboks in that team.

“We are very fortunate to be in that position.

“As a squad we always strive for improvement.”

The Blitzboks arrive back in Cape Town on Sunday and will assemble again on Monday.

“We are playing in front of our home fans and our families, so it will be a big week.

“It will be important though to start all over again on Monday, start fresh and from zero leading into the weekend,” Soyizwapi said.

Rosko Specman, who was named Player of the Final, said it was a memorable performance as the team had played as a unit.

“It was such a massive honour to play with these guys again,” Specman said.

“It is such a privilege to be able to express your God-given talent with a team like this.

“I play with a smile on my face because I enjoy every second of being out there.”

Seabelo Senatla, who scored the third try in the final to extend his national try-scoring tally to 227, said it was great to be back in Dubai, where he last played in 2017.

“I had a slight ankle strain on Friday, so I sat out of the action, but everything was fine for the final day,” Senatla said.

Meanwhile, the SA Rugby Sevens Academy claimed the Dubai Sevens International Invitational on Saturday, beating the Royal Jesters 28-12 in the final at the Sevens Stadium. — SA Rugby Communications