From a hospital bed to the grave, these are the finances of Safa

PREMIUM

The mandarins of the SA Football Association (Safa) will today congregate at the Sandton Convention Centre. The occasion of their congregation is their annual general meeting (AGM).



One of the deliberations, as is wont with these sardine-sandwich munching and beverage-gobbling gatherings, will be the health - or lack thereof - of their finances...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.