The SA Football Association (Safa) will announce a new technical sponsor in the coming weeks after the expiration of the deal they had with Nike at the completion of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in July.

Safa’s acting CEO, Gay Mokoena, said they have four different technical sponsors on the table‚ including Nike‚ and would decide who to go for after the association’s annual general meeting in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Safa will report a R74m deficit in their financial statement at the AGM.

It has been speculated that Safa will sign Umbro as their new kit sponsor in the coming weeks but Mokoena said they are yet to take a decision on which option to choose.

“We can confirm that Nike is one of the four technical sponsors we have on the table‚” said Mokoena.

“We must say we’re very excited about the deals on the table. We’re just looking at the best option at the moment.”

Mokoena admitted the Bafana jersey was not one of the popular national team shirts available at the moment‚ and said Safa would look to improve that by working closely with the new sponsors.

“From our side one of the key elements of the kit sponsorship that we’re looking at is to be able to distribute our kit‚” he said.

“There are a couple of factors that could have led to declining purchases of the Bafana shirt.

“One of those things is the pricing and availability. That’s been an issue and we’re actually addressing that in evaluating these proposals that we have.

“In an ideal world we’ll like to have a sponsor that will a have a footprint throughout the country. It should be possible for anyone anywhere to have the shirt.

“Price is an issue as well but we should be able to have a Bafana shirt that people can afford. Not cheap‚ but they can afford.”

Mokoena also admitted that poor performance had been a factor in declining Bafana shirt sales.