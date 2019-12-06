WATCH | Siya Kolisi joins Roc Nation and Mzansi is here for it
Well, here's some good news for your Friday morning!
Siya Kolisi has officially been signed to Jay-Z’s sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.
The captain of the Rugby World Cup-winning national team is the first South African and rugby player to be signed to the mogul's sports management division.
Last week, TimesLIVE reported that, according to veteran sports journalist Robert Marawa, Kolisi signed with the management company in London.
The captain confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, saying his pursuit of a greater future and inspiring the youth in SA and beyond will never stop.
“Blessed to take the next step in my career with the Roc Nation Sports family. Looking forward to breaking new boundaries with this partnership.”
The sports management firm took to Twitter to welcome Kolisi.
“A global, unifying figure. Honoured to have you join the family.”
The first black man to captain the World Cup Champion South African Rugby team in 126 years of the sport. A global, unifying figure. Honored to have you join the family, @SiyaKolisi_Bear. ?? #RocFampic.twitter.com/UBeiUpFept— Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) December 5, 2019
2019 Rugby World Cup Champion. Captain. Symbol of Hope. We’re thrilled to welcome South Africa’s own @SiyaKolisi_Bear to our family! ??? #RocFam pic.twitter.com/NL7avcjyBu— Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) December 5, 2019
No details on the arrangement have been made public yet.
Kolisi joins the family of athletes managed by Roc Nation, like NBA player Kyrie Irving, world champion boxer Andrew Ward, heavyweight boxer Darmani Rock, basketball player Skylar Diggins and former American footballer Victor Cruz, to name a few.
Trending on social
The news saw Kolisi top the trending list on Twitter, as thousands took to the platform to congratulate him.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
We continue to celebrate our @Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s outstanding achievements as he has been signed with iconic American Rapper, Jay-Z’s sports management company, Roc Nation Sports. Your story is truly one for the history books, keep aspiring for greatness.?? pic.twitter.com/gu4sX2Siyj— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) December 6, 2019
Guys Siya Kolisi just got signed to Roc Nation Sports. Yho ??— Don Kumbi ? (@IamKumbi) December 5, 2019
Interesting one - Siya Kolisi has joined Jay-Z's management agency Roc Nation Sports International. First rugby player to do so.— Ben Coles (@bencoles_) December 5, 2019
Siya Kolisi part of Roc Nation. Talk about winning at life. And winning HARD!!— FINALE IS OUT NOW!!! (@TheRealLuvuyo) December 5, 2019
On Thursday, Siya Kolisi leading South Africa to Rugby World Cup glory, just penned a deal to join Roc Nation Sports International. Kolisi has visited Liverpool - the team he supports- as He hailed the 'humble' players there and matched them with his own outlook on his future pic.twitter.com/LHXGhurmwi— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) December 5, 2019
Siya kolisi signed with Roc Nation!— 黒い白鳥 (@Bis_Kuits) December 5, 2019
Listen homeboy is gone. In his bag now forreal