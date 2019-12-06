United CC look to exorcise past demons at Community Cup T20
Jendamark United Cricket Club are looking to exorcise past demons when they head to the Highveld to compete in the Multiply Community Cup T20 this weekend.
These were the thoughts of United head coach Zarier Sirkhotte as the team travelled to Pretoria on Thursday. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.