Chippa skipper Mothwa chasing clean sheet

PREMIUM

After being sidelined for five years and starved of game time, Chippa United goalkeeper and captain Veli Mothwa has made his presence felt in the Absa Premiership.



Now that he has been given a chance, the 28-year-old shot-stopper has played a pivotal role in the team’s sudden success in the league, earning Chippa three clean sheets in their previous games...

