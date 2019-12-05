SA U20s begin quest for Cosafa triple haul
SA opens the defence of its Cosafa Men’s Under-20 Championship crown against Mauritius in Lusaka, Zambia, on Thursday, with their new-look side seeking to make it a hat-trick of victories in the regional competition.
Former Bafana Bafana winger Helman Mkhalele is now at the helm after previous boss Thabo Senong moved on to coach the senior national team of Lesotho, and so it is very much a “new broom” that sweeps through the squad.
The side thrashed Mauritius 5-0 in their opener last year — a team that contained the likes of Lyle Foster, James Monyane, Luke Gareth le Roux, Tashreeq Matthews and Njabulo Blom — but this year’s selection is one that it is hoped will qualify the side for the 2021 African Under-20 Cup of Nations.
It is therefore an introduction to this level of football for many of the players, most of whom will be virtual unknowns to SA football fans, but are hoping to forge their reputation over the next 11 days leading up to the final in Lusaka.
But Mkhalele knows it will also be a tough task with his team viewed as the ones to beat in the competition, and the weight of expectation heavy after their 2017 and 2018 triumphs.
“When you coach a South African team, irrespective of whether it is the senior team or the junior team, the opponents prepare very well and with the history of Amajita, where we have won back-to-back, the pressure is on the players to make sure they maintain the legacy that Amajita has established,” Mkhalele said.
“From my side, I feel that I am also under pressure that we maintain the legacy. But I am not going there looking for pressure, just how the team will fare in the tournament.
“We have brought in new, young players that we are building for 2021 Cosafa and the Afcon. I discussed with the players that this is healthy pressure.”
A number of players have risen up from the under-17 ranks and so for observers this is a snapshot of what the Safa coaching structures feel the under-23s, and then Bafana Bafana, will look lie in the future as the pathway is paved for their progression.
“Having a few players that have played in the under-17, that shows that there is progress within the national teams. It brings consistency and stability to the senior national team [in the future],” Mkhalele said.
“We are expecting a tough tournament. With Mauritius, we started our last campaign against them and as the tournament grew, they became stronger. It will be a tough challenge.”
SA will meet a tough Madagascar in Group B on Sunday, as well as Lesotho in their final pool match on Tuesday. Only the top team in each pool advances to the semifinals, along with the best-placed runner-up.