Natia primed for pro debut

Port Elizabeth triathlete Natia van Heerden aims to put in a solid performance when she lines up for her first event as a professional — the Race 2 Stanford triathlon in the Western Cape on Saturday.



Van Heerden said the race would be used as preparation as she continues to build towards the Ironman 70.3 race in Buffalo City at the end of January. ..

