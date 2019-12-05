Cricket SA bosses accused of letting CEO Thabang Moroe take all the 'klaps and punches'

An explosive e-mail sent to Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani and his deputy Beresford Williams has accused the two of allowing embattled CEO Thabang Moroe to take all the "klaps and punches" from the media and the public over the last few days.

CSA board member and Central Gauteng Lions president Jack Madiseng took Nenzani and Williams to task, saying the two have sat back and demonstrated a lack of clear and concise leadership while Moroe was being burnt at the public stake.

“Our brand is in a mess and your lack/poor leadership has misled the public to think that we, as the board, have fully empowered the CEO [Moroe] to independently make all decisions, which is wrong,” wrote Madiseng in the e-mail, seen by TimesLIVE.

The letter was sent to Nenzani and Williams, as well as CSA's company secretary Welsh Gwaza.

‘‘Since I joined the board in February 2019, most decisions have been made by the board and implemented by the CEO," wrote Madiseng.