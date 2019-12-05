Buoyant Giants set sights on home final

PREMIUM

Australian Ben Dunk says Tuesday’s fighting victory over the Tshwane Spartans has the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants pumped up and ready to push for a home final at St George’s Park on Monday December 16.



To achieve that, the Giants will probably have to win both of their final two pool matches in the Western Cape against the Cape Town Blitz on Friday and the Paarl Rocks on Sunday...

