Another board member resigns as CSA stumbles further into chaos

Crisis-riddled Cricket SA has been hit by another setback, with the immediate resignation of independent board member Iqbal Khan on Wednesday evening.

Khan, who has served on the CSA board as an independent member since 2012, is the second independent board member to resign this week after Professor Shirley Zinn quit the embattled organisation on Monday.

CSA president Chris Nenzani confirmed to TimesLIVE that he had received Khan’s resignation and that he would inform the board.

“That’s true and I still have to send it to the board. I have received it this evening,” Nenzani said on Wednesday.