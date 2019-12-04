British and Irish Lions to play in Port Elizabeth against SA Invitational side

Port Elizabeth was named as one of the venues for the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour when SA Rugby released the fixtures on Wednesday.

The Lions will play the second match of the tour against an SA Invitational side at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday, July 7.

FNB Stadium in Johannesburg will host the first of three Tests on Saturday, July 24 and with a capacity of approximately 88,000 spectators, a sell-out crowd would be higher than the 84,188 who witnessed the series decider against the Wallabies in Sydney in 2001.

The second Test follows a week later at the Cape Town Stadium – the first Lions Test in the Mother City since 1997 – before the British and Irish tourists return to Gauteng for the final Test against the world champion Springboks on Saturday 7 August at Emirates Airline Park.

The combined capacity for the three Test venues is just below 205,000, which could make the three Tests on the 2021 tour the best-attended since professionalism, potentially surpassing the 192,972 people who attended the three Tests in Australia in 2013.

The eight-game schedule includes six weekend fixtures; three against Vodacom Super Rugby teams the Vodacom Bulls, Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers.

- SA Rugby Communications

*More details to follow.