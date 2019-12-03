Kaizer Chiefs win the PSL's Q-Innovation Quarter One and R1‚5m

Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs have won the Premier Soccer League's Q-Innovation Quarter One and also bagged R1‚5-million for their trouble.

Coach Ernst Middendorp's charges won the quarter with 19 points from eight league fixtures with champions Mamelodi Sundowns nipping at their heels just two points away.

The PSL said in a statement while Chiefs have a 10-point lead over Supersport United and Sundowns on the premiership standings at the moment‚ the race to win Q-Innovation Quarter One was a lot closer than was closer.

Chiefs have not won a Quarter since the 2014/2015 season‚ which was also the last time AmaKhosi won the league title.

Q-INNOVATION HISTORIC:

2018/19 Season Fact Sheets:

- Bidvest Wits won Quarter One with 16 points from eight matches.

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter Two with 17 points from seven matches.

- Cape Town City won Quarter Three with 18 points from eight matches.

- Orlando Pirates won Quarter Four

2017/18 Season Fact Sheet:

- Baroka FC won Absa Premiership Quarter One

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Absa Premiership Quarter Two with 13 points from seven matches.

- Orlando Pirates won Absa Premiership Quarter Three with 18 points.

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter Four. 2016/17 Season Fact Sheet :

- Bidvest Wits won Absa Premiership Quarter One

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Absa Premiership Quarter Two

- Cape Town City won Absa Premiership Quarter Three

- Polokwane City won Absa Premiership Quarter Four

2015/16 Season:

- Bidvest Wits won Absa Premiership 2015/16 Quarter 1 (19 Points‚ 8 games)

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Absa Premiership 2015/16 Quarter 2 (19 points‚ 7 games)

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter Three (19 points)

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter Four (16 points – with a game in hand) 2014/15 Season

- Kaizer Chiefs won 2014/15 Absa Premiership Quarter 1 and Quarter 4

- Polokwane City claimed Quarter Two top honours

- Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter Three