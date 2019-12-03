Frans successfully defends Colchester 10km title
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Top Port Elizabeth-based road runner Melikhaya Frans successfully defended his Colchester Development 10km title with ease on Saturday...
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Top Port Elizabeth-based road runner Melikhaya Frans successfully defended his Colchester Development 10km title with ease on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.