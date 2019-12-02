Kings need more bite on attack — Kempson

Though progress has been made on defence the Isuzu Southern Kings still need to show more bite on attack, Kings head coach Robbi Kempson says.



The Kings will have time to work on this aspect of their game because their next Guinness PRO14 assignment is a match against Edinburgh in Scotland on January 4...

