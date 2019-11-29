WATCH | Siya Kolisi has fanboy moment at Liverpool match

Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi had his dream come true when he watched Liverpool play live at Anfield this week.

Kolisi, who is a huge fan of the English football team, was all over Liverpool’s social media pages during their Champions League group stage encounter against Napoli.

“Howsit guys, it's Siya Kolisi. I am here at Anfield, super excited. It's always been a dream of mine.

“Thank you to Liverpool for getting me here and inviting me. I think we're going to win today. Probably, I think 2-0 — I believe strongly in the boys,” said Kolisi in a video released on the team's official Twitter account.

“Watch the game. See you guys. Thank you so much, Anfield.”

However, Kolisi's predictions were off the mark as the teams drew 1-1.