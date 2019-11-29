NMB Giants tempted to find place for Ryan Ten Doeschate
The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants’ management team look set to make a tough call in order to slot Dutch star Ryan ten Doeschate into their starting line-up for the Mzansi Super League 2.0 cricket clash against Durban Heat in Durban on Saturday.
Port Elizabeth-born Ten Doeschate flew in from the United Arab Emirates earlier this week where he had been playing for Karnataka Tuskers in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10...
