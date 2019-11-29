NMB Giants tempted to find place for Ryan Ten Doeschate

PREMIUM

The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants’ management team look set to make a tough call in order to slot Dutch star Ryan ten Doeschate into their starting line-up for the Mzansi Super League 2.0 cricket clash against Durban Heat in Durban on Saturday.



Port Elizabeth-born Ten Doeschate flew in from the United Arab Emirates earlier this week where he had been playing for Karnataka Tuskers in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.