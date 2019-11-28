Nearly three months into job, Bafana coach still has no contract

Molefi Ntseki’s agent, Thato Matuka, will meet with new South African Football Association (Safa) acting CEO Gay Mokoena on Thursday to try to resolve the Bafana Bafana coach’s contract situation.

Molefi Ntseki was appointed in August to replace the coach he had been assistant to, Stuart Baxter, as Bafana Bafana head coach until the Qatar World Cup in 2022. But he remains on his old Safa contract, dating back to when he coached the national under-17 team.

The reasons for this, said Matuka, include some sticking points on a proposed Safa contract, as well as Russell Paul's departure as the association’s acting CEO at the beginning of November. Mokoena replaced Paul, who took a job as COO of the Qatar World Cup.

“Obviously he [Mokoena] was appointed, and we had a subsequent appointment the following week regarding the contract,” Matuka told TimesLIVE.