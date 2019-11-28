Giants chasing that perfect performance
Nelson Mandela Bay Giants skipper Jon-Jon Smuts cannot wait for his team to produce that perfect performance in the Mzansi Super League 2.0.
Smuts admitted the team’s showing in the 31-run loss against the Paarl Rocks at St George’s Park on Wednesday was anything but perfect...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.