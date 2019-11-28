Chippa on hunt for hat-trick against Baroka
Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza will be looking for a hat-trick of wins when his side take on Baroka FC in an Absa Premiership fixture at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).
After picking up three points away and at home, they will aim to ride that positive momentum with the hope of moving up the log...
