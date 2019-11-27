Sport

SportsLIVE PODCAST | The year of women's football (feat Desiree Ellis)

By SBU MJIKELISO - 27 November 2019
Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis leads a celebration with her players after beating Mali 2-0 to advance to the final of the Caf Women's Africa Cup of Nations against Nigeria.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis paid a visit to the SportsLIVE podcast to detail the whimsical year 2019 has been for the South African national women's team and women's football as a whole.

She took us through the journey of guiding Banyana to their first Fifa Women's World Cup in France earlier this year and discussed what lessons they had learnt from playing some of the world's best teams.

The National Women's League was also launched this year. What does this spell for the hopes of professionalism in the women's game? Find this out and more in the conversation with Ellis.

For more episodes, click here.

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production.

