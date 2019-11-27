Rocks roll over Giants

The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants slipped to their first defeat of Mzansi Super League 2.0 as the Paarl Rocks undid them by 31 runs at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night.



Set 167 for victory and a possible spot in the playoffs, the Giants could only manage 135 in reply, despite a fighting 45 from Australian wicketkeeper Ben Dunk...

