The old guard‚ it would appear‚ keep trickling back.

The Lions on Tuesday confirmed they are in talks to bring one of their former heroes‚ Willem Alberts‚ back to Ellis Park for next season’s Super Rugby campaign.

This follows hot on the heels of them securing the services of Springbok tighthead prop Jannie du Plessis.

Alberts made his name with the Lions between 2005 and 2009 and then moved to the Sharks‚ before going on to Stade Francais in 2015.

He missed much of the following season due to a torn bicep but has played in the French capital since.

However‚ with the recent departure of former Bok coach Heyneke Meyer‚ things are up in the air in Paris.

Alberts‚ now 35‚ is an impactful backrower who played in 43 Tests for the Springboks.

Due to his exaggerated physical dimensions he packs a punch in the collisions‚ whether he has the ball or not.

He earned the nickname ‘the bone collector’ at school for the regularity opponents who crossed his path suffer fractures.

His last Test was in the 20-18 defeat to Italy in Florence in 2016.

Like Du Plessis‚ Alberts could bring huge experience to the Lions.

It will be particularly valuable with Warren Whiteley ruled out of next year’s Super Rugby.