Chippa United thump Black Leopards 3-0
Chippa United beat Black Leopards 3-0 to clinch their second consecutive win in the Absa Premiership at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday night.
Goals from Augustin Kwem, Thabo Rakhale and William Twala saw Chippa record their first victory at home this season after 11 matches...
