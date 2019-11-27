Buoyant Chilli Boys out to knock Leopards’ spots off

Coach Norman Mapeza has delivered Chippa United their first win of the season and is now looking to break their winless run at home when they host Black Leopards in an Absa Premiership contest at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).



The Chilli Boys have struggled to collect points both at home and away, but Mapeza finally managed to break the curse in game 11 when they beat AmaZulu 2-0 in Umlazi, Durban...

