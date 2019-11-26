Mnisi will lead Kings into Irish battle

PREMIUM

After naming a succession of different captains for their opening games, it appears the Isuzu Southern Kings have decided that experienced centre Howard Mnisi will be their main man for the rest of the season.



Mnisi is set to retain the captaincy for his team’s clash against Connacht on Saturday after he led the Kings to a historic first win on foreign soil against the Ospreys...

