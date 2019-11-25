Triathlete Antonelle Saporta claims first 5150 title on home soil

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth triathlete Antonelle Saporta was finally able to tick another item off her bucket list as she was crowned the Standard Bank 5150 Nelson Mandela Bay champion at Kings Beach on Sunday.



Saporta, aided by near perfect conditions, had a solid race as she crossed the line in a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes and 37 seconds, followed by Bloemfontein’s Maude le Roux (2:25.47) and another Bay triathlete, Lizelle Truter (2:33.36), in third. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.