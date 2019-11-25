PE boxer Magwaza crowned new All Africa champ
Port Elizabeth-based Sanele Magwaza was crowned the World Boxing Federation All Africa bantamweight champion when he beat Mdantsane’s Enathi Stelle via a split points decision at a packed Walmer Multi-Purpose Centre Hall on Saturday night.
The 24-year-old Magwaza clinched the vacant title in a nail-beating fight that had boxing lovers on the edge of their seats throughout the 12 rounds...
