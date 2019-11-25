Sport

Issa mourning period! Kaizer Chiefs fans devastated over loss to Maritzburg United

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 25 November 2019
Kaizer Chiefs players during a training session at Naturena in Johannesburg.
Image: KAIZER CHIEFS

Kaizer Chiefs fans and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune are gutted after the team's loss to Maritzburg United in a Telkom knockout match at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The team lost 2-1. Seventy-eight minutes into the game, the teams were even, with United's Judas Mosemaedi scoring the first goal 30 minutes in, but this didn't last long.

Mosemaedi scored again 85 minutes in. United will now face Mamelodi Sundowns at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 14.

Chiefs fans took to Twitter to express their frustration at the loss, while injured goalkeeper Khune offered some words of encouragement. Here are the reactions:

