Golf legend Gary Player: 'People are scared to invest in SA today because of crime'

SA golf legend Gary Player has decried the high levels of crime that have spiraled out of control in the country.

The highly respected 18-time major winner and philanthropist said crime is hurting SA's tourism.

“We are an unusual and remarkable country‚" he said.

"The only thing that makes me sad is‚ when are we going to stop this crime which is hurting our tourism?

"Tourism is one of the most essential things that we need in our country at the moment because of the people that are pouring in here.

“People are scared to invest in South Africa today because of crime‚ we all have to stand up and talk about this crime because it is hurting everybody.

"For our children’s future‚ we have to get things right.

"If we could stop crime like in Singapore‚ which has no crime‚ we will be the richest country per capita in the world.

"We have a challenge and we all have to play our part by talking about it because nothing is being done about it.

"Someone gets murdered and you don’t even hear anything about it again.

"We have a phenomenal country but we all have a duty to perform.”