Barry Hendricks steps in at Sascoc as athletes struggle for critical funding

Port Elizabeth-born Barry Hendricks was on Saturday elected to lead the turnaround at the troubled SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) which, among various problems, has failed to pay athlete support.



Several federation officials told the Sunday Times that athletes were waiting for their Operation Excellence funding grants from Sascoc since September...

