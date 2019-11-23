South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane praised his players on their arrival back on Saturday from earning Olympic qualification in Egypt on Friday‚ on the mental fortitude they showed dusting themselves off from a dramatic defeat to the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts on Tuesday.

The South Africans‚ after refereeing decisions went against them in Tuesday’s 3-0 semifinal defeat against eventual champions Egypt‚ lifted themselves to beat Ghana 6-5 on penalties in the U-23 Afcon’s third-place playoff at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

This was after a dramatic 2-2 draw by the end of normal time when the South Africans twice held the lead‚ but Ghana twice fought back.

Safa president Danny Jordaan was present at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday afternoon to welcome the U-23s back‚ their third place having secured qualification for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

“I present before you today this group of people who have worked so hard over the last six or seven months‚ when we started on this Olympic dream‚” Notoane told the welcoming press conference.