Mpoto the penalties hero as SA U23 edge Ghana to the Tokyo Olympics

South Africa may have had to settle for the bronze medal at this tournament, but there is definite ‘gold’ in this exciting Under-23 side that bodes well for the future of Bafana Bafana, especially as coach David Notoane was missing a number of players.

He brought striker Lyle Foster back into the side and selected goalkeeper Mpoto for the first time in the tournament, Darren Johnson playing the price for his howler in the semifinal defeat to Egypt. Grant Margeman was also drafted back in to freshen the midfield and caught the eye with his work-rate and vision on the ball.

But it was Ghana who started the brighter and they created a couple of half-chances in the opening 15 minutes before South Africa settled.

They were ahead when Luther Singh drove in a low cross from an acute angle which went into the net via a deflection off Ghana defender Mohammed, just the second goal the side scored in their fifth game at the tournament.

Teboho Mokoena and Keletso Makgalwa both shot inches wide as South Africa were suddenly on top and looking for the insurance of a second.

They botched a superb opportunity to add to their tally when Margeman’s run down the left ended with a ball into Foster in the box. The striker laid the pass off to Makgalwa, but with just the keeper to beat, the forward seemed undecided whether to shoot or pass and was eventually crowded out by defenders.

Moments later Foster had the ball in the net but was adjudged to have fouled Habib by referee Boubou Traoré from Mali, when replays suggested it was a legal shoulder-to-shoulder contest between the pair.

Makgalwa was then hauled down on the edge of the box after a late, wild lunge by Ghana midfielder Lomotey Addoquaye but Traoré waved play on as the officiating slipped into the realms of ridiculous.