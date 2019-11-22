Van Breda with Kings again for Connacht clash

Versatile Scott van Breda will make another loan appearance for the Isuzu Southern Kings rugby team when they face Connacht in Ireland on November 30.

The fullback delivered a man-of-the-match showing when the Kings beat the Ospreys in their last game after he was borrowed from English team Worcester Warriors.

His all-round play and kicking were impressive against the Ospreys and he helped the Kings to a first win on foreign soil in the Guinness PRO14.

“Thankfully Worcester have agreed to loan Scotty to us for the Connacht game because he is not part of their European squad for their game,” Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson said.

“We are very fortunate to have him back for Connacht.

“De-Jay Terblance has also joined us on short-term contract from the Pumas to bolster our tighthead stocks, which are a bit thin

“We are looking forward to seeing how De-Jay goes.

“Theo Maree has come into our squad for Ireland.

“We have one potentially fully fit scrumhalf in Stefan Ungerer.

“Maree will cover that base regarding the scrumhalf position.”

Kempson said Juan Schoeman would return to the Sharks after the Connacht clash.

“Juan has been really good for us on and off the field and has been very professional.

“I am sure he will put everything into the last game with us and we wish him well on his return to the Sharks.

“Chad Solomon also joins us, with Alandre van Rooyen out with an injury. So he comes in on loan from Western Province, thanks to their coach, John Dobson.”

The side is also pleased to welcome back speedy winger Yaw Penxe, who has been out since the opening match of the season with a hamstring injury.

“The squad pretty much had last week off for a bit of recovery and this week has been a hard training week,” Kempson said.

“We focused on a few things we felt we needed to improve on after the Ospreys game.

“The Kings have seen how well Connacht have performed in Europe, so it will be a tough ask to go over to Galway and hopefully get a [positive] result.”

The squad:

Forwards: Aston Fortuin, Bobby de Wee, Chad Solomon, De-Jay Terblanche, Elrigh Louw, Gareth Heidtmann, Jacques du Toit, Jerry Sexton, Juan Schoeman, Piet Scholtz, Ruaan Lerm, Thembelani Bholi, Tienie Burger, Xandre Vos.

Backs: Theo Maree, Bader Pretorius, Christopher Hollis, Erich Cronje, Howard Mnisi, JT Jackson, Scott van Breda, Sibusiso Sithole, Siya Masuku, Stefan Ungerer, Yaw Penxe.