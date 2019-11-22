SA coach David Notoane hopes his attacking unit find their scoring boots when they take on Ghana on Friday in the bronze medal match at the 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations with a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on the line.

SA have managed just a single goal in their four games at the tournament‚ a stupendous free-kick from Teboho Mokoena‚ with plenty of other chances having gone begging.

Notoane knows they need a change of luck‚ and composure in the box‚ to beat a good Ghana side who will be fired up to win an Olympic place.

“We have got a big game against Ghana‚” Notoane said.

“The most important thing is to buy our ticket for Tokyo.

“We are queuing at the moment‚ ready for check-in and tomorrow we will see if we are going to board the plane or not.

“We know our challenges‚ we came into this tournament having scored 11 goals and conceded one [in qualification].

“I said to the players that maybe the level in the qualifiers was not anywhere near this level‚ and that is what makes this tournament so tough.

“Our attack is suffering from not enough time to prepare for the tournament. But we have very good attacking players.”

SA were beaten 3-0 in the semifinals by hosts Egypt‚ but that does not begin to tell the story of that game‚ where a highly dubious penalty was awarded to the home nation that swung the momentum of the contest in their favour.

Notoane’s side were also denied what looked a clear-cut penalty and fell apart mentally in the closing stages to concede a heavy defeat.

“It has been a tough journey‚ especially the last game‚ which was very dramatic and emotionally draining‚” he said.

“We have been able to pick up ourselves‚ refocus the players and re-energise‚ and make sure that we come with the right spirit and desire to do what is necessary to go through to Tokyo.

“It was rather unfortunate the way we lost‚ but I want to look forward.

“I don’t want to say things that are deep in my heart that might make it sound like we are bitter‚ we are not bitter at all.

“We have played with a good spirit of competition.

“But let me share something with you‚ I have played three games against Egypt and in all three games we conceded penalties ...

“I don’t know if it is three referees‚ if it is my players ... but that is football‚ we have to take it and move forward.”

Notoane says they have worked harder on the mental side with the players than on the training pitch ahead of the Ghana match.

“When we lose‚ we lose as a team‚ just like when we win‚ we win as a team.

“We came together and spoke about certain aspects of the game‚” he said.

“[Goalkeeper] Darren Johnson will be disappointed with the last goal‚ but he is OK.

“The defender‚ Siyabonga Ngezana‚ who was at fault for the second goal trying to clear the ball‚ naturally he is disappointed.

“But we had come out of a very difficult situation [and] I think the players battled to cope with that mentally.

“Tactics ... what is most important is to go to the Olympics and I’m sure it is the same for Ghana.

“There is not a lot of preparation time‚ but you have to prepare mentally‚ it is now all about the mind‚ the heart and the desire to go to Tokyo.” — TimesLIVE