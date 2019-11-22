Injury woes continue for Chippa
Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza still faces injury concerns ahead of the Absa Premiership fixture against Black Leopards even after the two-week international break.
The Chilli Boys resume duty against Leopards at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm). ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.