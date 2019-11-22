Chiefs must go for jugular

“Playing the bigger teams in the cup is always a better thing because you’re more focused.

“Some players can drop a bit against the smaller teams,” Cardoso said.

“Like when we played against Galaxy — we thought that was going to be an easy game and they surprised us and the country.

“So we mustn’t go into this match thinking, ‘It’s Maritzburg — we’ve got past the two biggest hurdles and we can take it down a notch'.

“I think the players know what’s at stake — and this is another chance for us to win silverware.

“We haven’t won a trophy in four years.

“It’s not normal for Chiefs.

“For myself, I haven’t won a trophy.

“Many players here haven’t, so I’m sure it’s in the back of their minds — just one extra push and we’re into the final.”

Chiefs have every reason to be wary of United, who have hit form under coach Eric Tinkler to go seven league and cup games unbeaten.

Ernst Middendorp’s Amakhosi top the Absa Premiership with just one league defeat all season.

They have won eight games in succession in all competitions, including their two TKO victories on penalties.

Meanwhile, Golden Arrows goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda is hoping his good form in the Telkom Knockout will continue when Arrows host Mamelodi Sundowns at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Sibanda is yet to concede a goal in the competition.

The Zimbabwean-born gloveman has been a regular feature for Abafana Bes’thende between the poles this season, playing in all their 11 Absa Premiership matches and two TKO fixtures.

Sibanda’s team beat Polokwane City and SuperSport United, both 1-0, to face Sundowns in what will be a grudge encounter after Arrows’ 3-2 victory in the league against the Brazilians in the same venue two weeks ago.

For the 32-year-old Sibanda, to be with Arrows still feels like a dream after he endured a forgettable time with Witbank Spurs, who now campaign in the third tier of SA football after being relegated from the National First Division last season.

Sibanda’s fortunes started to change when he was drafted into the Zimbabwean national team that played in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June-July.

He was in goal for Zimbabwe when the Warriors narrowly lost 1-0 to the Egyptians in Cairo in the opening game of the Afcon and was unlucky to get injured in the 80th minute.

“That’s how football works,” Sibanda said of finding himself at Arrows.

“It’s about the opportunity and taking your chances.

“It’s just the faith — you can’t hide away from what God is doing in people’s lives ... Like getting a [national] call-up while playing in the NFD, it’s just something from God.

“And getting there [to the Afcon] and then getting a call from umama Mato [Madlala, the Arrows boss] saying, ‘I want you here’.

“You can only attest to God to what he’s doing in my life.

“I have had experiences with God in my entire life, so you can only give praise back to Him.”

On Saturday’s game, Sibanda said it was important for him and his teammates to remain vigilant and not think too much about the league result against Sundowns.

“Just playing Sundowns is motivation on its own,” he said.

“It’s about the mentality — keeping your feet on the ground and understanding what’s at stake.

“We had the same with Polokwane and SuperSport. Those were not easy games, just playing them back to back.” — TimesLIVE